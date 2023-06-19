SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, the Sioux Falls City Council will decide whether to spend $50,000 to convince people to lock their car doors. To give you an idea of just how common car thefts are in Sioux Falls, there were 14 reports over the weekend.

Whether you’re making a quick trip to the store or you need to pick something up downtown, Sioux Falls Police want you to lock your car doors.

“We’re trying to make people aware of keeping an eye on vehicle theft. It’s people leaving keys in their car and I am as guilty as anybody,” Marshall Selberg, Sioux Falls city council member said.

The idea is to make locking up your things become second nature.

“A lot of time that’s what leads to crime and the thefts that have gone on in this town and it’s easily preventable,” said Selberg.

If the city council approves the funding, you can expect to see new signs and ads on TV.

“They have a sign that says ‘make sure you lock your car and anything that is taken is not their fault,’ I kind of like that just to remind people that if you don’t lock your car it’s on you, not anyone around you,” said Matthew Weber, community member.

Although locking your car only takes a second, for some people it can be easy to forget.

“I don’t drive too often and when I do I often forget to lock the car and stuff. But if I had just a poster or a cute sign I’d love to see that reminder before I head in,” said Taylor Nuharth, community member.

The Sioux Falls City Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance during tomorrow’s meeting.

If it passes, the city will start working on materials to convince people to lock up their cars within the next few weeks.