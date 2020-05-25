Positive music during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A Sioux Falls songwriter is hoping his upcoming single will spread a message of positivity.

Noah Deist initially planned on releasing it in August, but he says the song became more relevant with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things like stress and anxiety and depression can definitely sneak in in time of isolation like this. I think just having an encouragement that you don’t have to let these things control your life, that we’re all kind of in a situation where we don’t have control over the situation that we’re in,” Deist said.

The single will be available on June 5th.

