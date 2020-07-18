Portland mayor to Trump: get your troops out of the city

FILE – In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, Federal officers pull a protester into the Federal Courthouse as protesters gather in downtown Portland, Ore. The mayor of Portland, Oregon said late Sunday, July 12, 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the injury of a protester who was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by an impact weapon fired by a federal law enforcement officer. Mayor Ted Wheeler said he spoke with with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams and learned of the investigation. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, OR. (Associated Press) — The mayor of Portland is demanding that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after detaining people on streets distant from federal property they were sent to protect.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Trump is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere.

The protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police.

The unrest has caused divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.