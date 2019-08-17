Portland awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

FILE – In this June 29, 2019, file photo, after a confrontation between authorities and protesters, police use pepper spray as multiple groups, including Rose City Antifa, the Proud Boys and others protest in downtown Portland, Ore. Portland police are mobilizing in hopes of avoiding clashes between out-of-state hate groups planning a rally Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and homegrown anti-fascists who say they’ll come out to oppose them. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Associated Press) — More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are in Portland, Oregon, to help police with a right-wing rally Saturday that’s expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S.

Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally.

Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups, including the leader of Patriot Prayer, in the run-up to the event on charges related to past protests.

The rally is organized by Proud Boys, who are designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center