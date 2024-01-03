SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pennsylvania is the newest state to adopt a law making porch piracy a felony. Although the frustration of getting a package stolen is not uncommon, getting that package returned and intact is.

Friday night Anya Joseph came back from work excited to receive her package but she later realized part of it was missing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There was a part of the instruction that said, ‘insert fireplace.’ I looked at the remainders of the box, and I was like, ‘There’s no fireplace,'” said Anya Joseph, KELOLAND sports reporter.

After building her new TV stand she realized the other package needed to complete it was taken.

“I looked everywhere I looked throughout the whole building trying to find the package,” said Joseph. “I was like, okay, it’s not in the building anymore, or it might be in someone’s place. I’m not going to report it stolen because the likelihood of somebody giving it back, I felt was a slim chance,” she said.

This morning officials contacted Joseph to tell her they found it outside sitting near City Hall Saturday evening. Sam Clemens, the Sioux Falls Police Department’s public information officer says it’s rare they find stolen packages, let alone in good enough condition to return them intact.

“That doesn’t happen very often. Most of the packages that are stolen just disappear,” said Clemens. “The guess is that whoever stole it opened it up and once they saw what was in it, decided they didn’t want it and then just left it behind City Hall,” he said.

Clemens says porch pirates can strike at any time.

“I think people probably think it happens a little bit more frequently around the holidays because of the packages being delivered and all that ordering. But the reality is that happens throughout the year,” said Clemens.

“I’m just really thankful that they can help me out and welcome in the new year with a fireplace,” said Joseph.

A few tips from Sioux Falls police include sending your packages to the post office or your workplace where you can pick them up in person. If you’re sending it to your house and you will not be home, have a neighbor or friend watch for the package so they can bring it inside.