Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

LESBOS, GREECE (Associated Press) — Pope Francis is offering comfort to migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

He is blasting what he says is the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”

Francis is visiting the Mavrovouni camp, a cluster of white U.N. containers on the edge of the sea lined by barbed wire fencing and draped with laundry hanging from lines.

It was Francis’ second trip to Lesbos in five years and he lamented that little had changed since 2016, when Lesbos was at the heart of a massive wave of migration to Europe and Francis brought 12 Syrian Muslim refugees home with him aboard the papal plane.