Police: ‘Several victims with gunshot wounds’ following early morning shooting

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shooting involving multiple victims.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday by Giliberto’s restaurant on Minnesota Avenue.

Police had the area taped-off and closed to traffic as they investigated the scene.

Police say officers found several victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

They’re asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

We expect to learn more about the shooting during Monday morning’s police briefing that we will live-stream on KELOLAND.com.