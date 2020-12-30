Police seek white male suspect in reported armed robbery at casino

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who armed robbed a casino early this morning on the northeast side of the city. Police say they are looking for a white man who is six foot tall and was wearing a navy and blue work-type jacket with a plaid print.

Authorities say the robbery happened near East Rice Street and North Highland Avenue.

An employee told police a man ran into the casino and pointed a gun at them.

There were four or five other people in the casino at the time.

“He grabbed the employee by the arm to move them out of the way, gave him a few orders, basically telling everybody to be quiet. He then moved to a cash drawer where he took an undetermined amount from that cash drawer,” said Sgt. Robert Forster of the Sioux Falls Police during today’s briefing.