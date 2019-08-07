Police: Man threatens woman with a hatchet in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say an aggravated assault case Tuesday night is a good example of neighbors reporting suspicious activity.

Officers were called to the intersection of 7th Street and Mable Avenue around 8:30.

Investigators say a couple was arguing when a man hit a woman and threatened her with a hatchet.

That’s when a friend called 911.

“There was some yelling back and forth, somebody heard that and ended up calling police, which is what we always encourage people to do,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Officers tried to get the man to come out, but they ended up leaving the scene.

Police say they know who the man is and plan to charge him with aggravated assault.