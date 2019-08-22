Police: Man facing multiple charges after stealing a vehicle

A 32-year-old man is facing several counts of burglary after police say he tried to hide in other people’s homes.

Officers were called to the east side of the city this morning, after authorities spotted a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

Once police pulled over the vehicle, Onstar disabled the car.

That’s when officers say Kyle Obermeyer ran out of the vehicle and tried to hide in and around two private homes.

Police then brought out a K-9.