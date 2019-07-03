Police investigating robbery, shots fired at Leaders Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of a robbery and gunshots at a park in the northeast part of the city.

It happened Tuesday night at Leaders Park. When officers arrived, a man told them he was robbed. The victim also told police when he tried to run after the suspects, he heard gunshots.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police closed off Leaders Park during their investigation.

Officers expect to release an update on the case during Wednesday morning’s police briefing.

