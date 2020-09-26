Police investigate shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in northwest Sioux Falls.

The call came in around half-past midnight in the area of West Madison Street and North Garfield Avenue.

A person at the scene tells KELOLAND News he heard at least ten gunshots ring out.

There’s no word yet on any injuries.

Sioux Falls police say they are not releasing any information about the shooting at this time because it remains an open investigation.

Stay with KELOLAND Weekend News and KELOLAND.com for updates on this developing story.