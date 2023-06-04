BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Police in Brandon have been searching for a teenager believed to be involved in an early morning armed robbery at a house party.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a home near Aspen Park.

Police set up a perimeter in the area and a highway patrol drone has also been involved in the search.

Police say the teen was possibly armed with a handgun and took clothing and headphones from someone at the party.

Police say two others may be with the teen.

They say there is no danger to the public.