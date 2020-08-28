Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash near Empire Mall

Sioux Falls police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the Empire Mall.

At 11:58 Thursday night officers responded to a crash near 41st street and Carolyn Avenue.

Police believe a pickup truck hit a 23-year old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Overnight officers used the departments drone to help reconstruct the crash scene.

We are currently utilizing our UAS(Unmanned Aircraft System) to document a serious Motor Vehicle accident at 41st and Carolyn. It is out policy to notify the public when we utilize our UAS. /803 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) August 28, 2020

This is a developing story. We expect to learn more details at today’s police briefing at 10:30 AM.