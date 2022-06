SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in southwest Sioux Falls.

Officers responded to the Get-N-Go on South Marion Road just before 3:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators say two males, wearing masks and dressed in all-black, showed a weapon and took money from the clerk before leaving the store.

Police are checking surveillance video as part of their investigation.

No one was hurt.

Call police if you have information about the robbery.