Police investigate 2 separate homicides in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota authorities are investigating two fatal shootings in the Twin Cities.

Reports say Minneapolis police responded to a 911 call and found a wounded man on the street at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say the homicide may have been the result of an altercation but they don’t have a suspect.

St. Paul police responded to a separate shooting an hour later east of the city’s downtown and also found a wounded man on the street. He died after being taken to a hospital. Police also don’t have a suspect in that shooting and are asking for help from patrons of two bars near where it happened.

