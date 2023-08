SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a serious crash on the east side of Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 10:30 Friday night at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

The call came in as a police pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into another vehicle.

We’re waiting to hear back from police about any possible injuries, or arrests.

Police blocked traffic at the intersection while first-responders worked the scene.