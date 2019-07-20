Police: Fire that spread to Sioux Falls home was intentional

by: Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls authorities say a fire that spread from a parked car to a nearby garage and house was intentionally set.

Six people escaped from the house and were not injured.

The fire was reported early Saturday. Fire officials say they arrived to find a single family home and attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the fire spread from a car that was parked near the garage. Two vehicles and the garage were destroyed, and the house was significantly damaged.

Police say the fire started “as a result of an intentional act” and is under investigation.

