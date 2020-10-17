Police: encampment near Rapid City fairgrounds taken down

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City say people who set up an encampment near the Central States Fairgrounds to feed the homeless Friday have taken down their teepees.

Rapid City’s police chief says law enforcement asked the group to vacate the site along Rapid Creek because it was illegal to set up a camp there.

Police say the group was encouraging homeless people to spend the night outdoors, which they say would have put them in danger. They say there are beds available at Rapid City’s homeless shelter.

Police say they’ll patrol the bike path along Rapid Creek to assist any homeless people who need help.