Police arrest man for driving while high, having stolen firearm

Police say a town hall meeting about gun violence on the northeast side of Sioux Falls is already having an impact.

Wednesday night officers stopped Ricardo Silas at 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue, which is in the area where they’ve increased patrols.

Police say the 20-year-old was high on weed and had a stolen gun on his lap.

“I’d just like to note that obviously we like to get stolen guns off the street, no matter what part of town it’s in, but this area of increased focus this week. Having it happen there is great. Hopefully a sign of more things to come,” Sgt. Aaaron Benson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say Silas also had enough pot in his car to be charged with intending to sell them.