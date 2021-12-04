Plumber’s find possibly tied to 2014 Texas megachurch theft

FILE – Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church June 28, 2005 in Houston. Authorities are investigating whether cash and checks discovered during repair work being done at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch is connected to $600,000 that was stolen from a church safe more than seven years ago. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan File)

HOUSTON (Associated Press) — Authorities are investigating whether cash and checks discovered during repair work being done at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch is connected to $600,000 that was stolen from a church safe more than seven years ago.

The revived investigation comes after a plumber called a Houston radio station’s morning show during a segment about the most unusual things of value people have ever found and described finding 500 envelopes full of money behind a wall while repairing a leaky toilet at Lakewood Church.

The church did not confirm the plumber’s account but said in a statement that an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were recently found during repair work and the church is assisting Houston police with their investigation.