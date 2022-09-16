After thick clouds this morning, skies have been clearing for much of KELOLAND this afternoon with pleasant temperatures.

The rain last night stayed mainly in southeastern KELOLAND, where the Sioux Falls area picked up over 1″ at the airport. Like so many rain events this summer, this one stayed localized as the cold front focused a tight band on radar most of the evening.

Take a look at the totals in parts of Turner County. Over 2″ was reported in the areas shaded in yellow and red.

New thunderstorms are starting to sprout as of mid afternoon across the panhandle of Nebraska and portions of Wyoming. Some of these storms are expected to become strong, possibly severe this evening.

The best chance of severe weather will stay in Nebraska, but the marginal risk zone does include much of far southern and southwestern SD.

The system triggering the storms tonight in western SD will advance eastward overnight, bringing most areas about a 30% to 40% chance of rain. We think much of this will clear KELOLAND tomorrow morning, but there is still about a 20% chance lingering in the far southeast, mainly east of Sioux Falls in the afternoon. Bigger storms will fire farther east in MN and IA where severe weather will be possible. Sunday will feature pleasant temperatures with the return of isolated showers and t-showers in central and northern SD.

We still expect hotter weather early next week as 90s try to make a return for a day or two. A strong cold front on Wednesday will deliver a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler and fall-like conditions.

