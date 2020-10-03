Pitching great, Nebraska native, Bob Gibson dies at 84

FILE – In this March 1968 file photo, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson is pictured during baseball spring training in Florida. Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday, July 13, 2019, to the other living Hall of Famers. (AP Photo, File)

OMAHA, NE (Associated Press) — Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with an earned run average of 1.12, has died.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals and was named World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons.

He came up short in 1968, although he was named the National League’s MVP and won the Cy Young.

Bob Gibson died Friday at 84.