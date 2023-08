DELL RAPIDS, SD (KELO) — One person died in a fiery two-vehicle crash three miles north of Dell Rapids Friday.

The highway patrol says the driver of a northbound pickup crossed the center line and was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The semi driver was able to get out of his vehicle and has minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.