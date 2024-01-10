SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a good chance Nic Westergaard’s day began before yours or mine on Wednesday.

“We started at four this morning, so we’ll see what the rest of the week brings,” Westergaard said.

Westergaard works for Arctic Winter Management of Sioux Falls, a local private snow removal company. Owner Dan Pyle says there’s no shortage of things to do.

“There’s a lot of snow removal as this town grows, whether it’s in the apartment sector which is growing and exploding as well as big retail and warehouses,” Pyle said.

The snow may have arrived a little later this season, but we couldn’t delay the inevitable.

“I think everybody knows from living in the Midwest that we’re going to get it,” Pyle said. “We were just, we had this lucky November, December. We’re making up for that nice weather.”

For someone who isn’t professionally invested in its removal, snow might just be, well, snow. But there’s a nuance to the different variations, and this week’s blanketing was no exception.

“For how the temperature was, I expected it to be a lot heavier, and it really wasn’t,” Pyle said. “So it blew, and that was another thing. It was big, and we got done with it, and then it blew. So it just, it made this thing go so much longer than it needed to be.”

And removing it takes certain skill and commitment.

“Long hours, patience,” Westergaard said. “You really just got to pay attention. Take your time.”