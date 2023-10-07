It’s week three of showcasing photos of fall. Here are photos from our viewers and staff.

Sumac beside path, Good Earth State Park, courtesy Benjamin Gaster

Reflection of the trees-courtesy Julie Dickes

WPD Chief of Police Tim Toomey and his lion Chief-courtesy Watertown Police Dept.

Sun through the fog, Good Earth State Park, courtesy Benjamin Gaster

Look close, there’s SFPD’s Leo picking out his pumpkin, courtesy SFPD

Fall decor, Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

Leo gets to be Charlie Brown in the pumpkin patch, courtesy SFPD

Sunset on Dry Lake2, courtesy Steve Dossett

Sunrise over the trees, Good Earth State Park, courtesy Benjamin Gaster

Re-tired truck, Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

Turkeys crossing the road-courtesy Julie Dickes

Fog over the Big Sioux River, Good Earth State Park, courtesy Benjamin Gaster

Next week we’ll our focus will be on Halloween decorations. Send your photos to uShare and we will post them on the KELOLAND website and social media.