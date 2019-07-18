People share thoughts about future of Sioux Falls Events Center Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A study group is holding town hall meetings here in Sioux Falls to get more peoples opinion’s on the Event Center Campus.

Thursday afternoon’s town hall at Active Generations was the third of four meetings looking to get the public’s feedback on the event campus.

It’s a busy day for researchers for the Events Campus Study as they hear people’s thoughts on the event campus.

“There’s been a lot of great feedback people have had about things we can add to make the campus even better, areas of opportunity for improvement,” Vice President of Research Tracy Saathoff said.

Utilizing the space, the quality of events as well as the community impact are the three main topics researchers say people are most interested in when looking at the events center campus in Sioux Falls.

“People have been to the facilities. They’ve attended. The know the variety that’s there, and they want to know how we can best utilize those,” Saathoff said.

“One of the things I have heard a lot over the first year and a half is what’s our strategic plan for that campus?” Paul TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken says the city started the project to find out the long-term vision for the campus.

“It’s really started to give us strong feedback of what the public’s looking to see at that campus,” TenHaken said.

Once these town hall meetings are completed, all the research will be compiled into a strategic plan.

“That will be shared with the citizen panel that the mayor put together and they’ll continue to do their evaluation and continue doing research to determine next steps,” Saathoff said.

You have one more chance to have your voice be heard about the future of the events center campus.

There’s a final town hall tonight at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Thursday from 6 pm-7 pm.