PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County has seen an increase in burglaries and vehicle thefts over the last few months.

That’s according to new crime statistics released by the sheriff’s office.

However, investigators say the main reason for the increase was due to a group in Rapid Valley.

Authorities arrested several people connected to the burglaries and vehicle thefts.

The new report also says Pennington County saw a decrease in assaults.

The jail averages about 600 inmates, which is about 85 percent capacity.

The sheriff’s office says in the Care Campus, there is a positive increase in people receiving addiction treatment.