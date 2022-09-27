While the weather remains quiet here in KELOLAND, all eyes are on the weather coming into Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The latest trends this morning take this storm into the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane tomorrow. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 80s.

Here at home, it has been anything but wet around KELOLAND lately. Pierre is now down to just 7% of normal rainfall the past 30 days.

Highs were warm yesterday West River, but only 71 in Sioux Falls.

Cooler northeast winds today will usher in more 60s in eastern KELOLAND. This will be followed by patchy frost and a few 30s tonight east of the James Valley. We’ll begin our recovery tomorrow with highs returning to the 70s in much of KELOLAND as southeasterly winds increase.

A pleasant afternoon is ahead for much of KELOLAND with highs in the 60s east and 70s west.

Get ready for those 30s tonight, including Sioux Falls at 35.

Warmer 80s will return tomorrow in western SD.

Some rain chances may develop this weekend East River, but the best odds will stay closer to the Black Hills region for now.