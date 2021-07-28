Pass It On #ForTrevor giving back to community

BRITTON, S.D. (KELO) — His parents call him a fighter who doesn’t give up.

Back in 2019, Britton-Hecla football player Trevor Zuehlke suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game.

Today, the 18-year-old continues to make progress in his recovery. He’s also making a difference in others lives.

Britton-Hecla’s youth football camp may be wrapped up for the summer, but kids can keep getting into the game thanks to Team Trevor.

The Britton teen, his mom and dad, sisters, and members of his care team came to camp to hand out footballs to the kids.

“Trevor’s biggest love is football of course,” Trevor’s mom Nicole Stiegelmeier said.

“Knowing what I know about Trevor, he was always wanting to play something, always outside whether it was working, playing basketball, playing football, so giving these kids the opportunity to do the same thing with a football that is meant to be used outside is awesome,” Britton-Hecla head football coach and physical education teacher Jacob Skogstad said.

More than 50 footballs were handed out through the family’s organization Pass It On #ForTrevor. They’ve also handed out volleyballs and basketballs in the past.

“The kids have stepped up and been so great supporting him and we want to do something to give back to the kids,” Trevor’s dad Kurt Zuehlke said.

“Anyone that knows Trevor knows that he has a huge heart and everyone he meets, everyone he met he made a difference in their world and we just feel compelled to continue that mission for him and give him any opportunities that he can have to continue to improve and continue to make a difference in other people’s lives as well,” Stiegelmeier said.

Trevor’s family has also given out scholarships through Pass It On. The hope is to keep the mission going.



If you’d like to help, you can send a donation to the address below:

Pass It On #ForTrevor

c/o Norstar Federal Credit Union

P.O. Box 917

Britton, SD 57430