SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s something KELOLAND News has reported on many times: the ongoing child care shortage.

In fact, it’s been about a month since Sioux Falls lost a daycare in the southeastern corner of town.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church closed its childcare center on November 10th.

The closure impacted nearly a hundred kids.

Challenges in the child care industry are not new, but Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach says they have grown over time.

“The crisis proportions on this have been building since before the pandemic. The pandemic put a strong magnifier on that, made it move fast, so the crisis grew really quickly,” Erpenbach said.

According to research from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative, there are not enough day care spots for children who need them in Sioux Falls, and that’s not all.

“And that it’s more expensive than what parents can afford, and at the same time it’s too expensive to provide it, so it’s difficult to be that child care business,” Erpenbach said.

Erpenbach says child care troubles may not be solved by one parent staying home.

According to the report, about 80 percent of children under six in Minnehaha County have all available parents in the workforce.

“One of the things that people will always say is, ‘Why doesn’t one of the parents just stay home? Just stay home. It will work fine. It’ll be cheaper.’ It doesn’t work out that way. The math doesn’t work in today’s economy,” Erpenbach said.

Erpenbach wants to see a cost-sharing approach to make child care more sustainable.

“Parents can’t carry the full burden of the cost of child care. There has to be a partnership among all of us. It’s that public, private partnership. If the workforce and our economy are that important to us, as employers, as government officials, as nonprofits, as the entire community, we need to come together and figure out how to make this easier on parents so they can actually go to work for us,” Erphenbach said.

The report from the childcare collaborative says low wages, lack of benefits, and high turnover rates have led to a shortage of qualified early childhood educators.