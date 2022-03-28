SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A section of South Dakota Highway 81 from south of Arlington to the Twin Lakes area will be closed for a summer construction project, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).

The section will close to through traffic on Monday, April 4, when grade raise work starts. The project is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 28.

Access to residents and communities adjacent to the project will be maintained, but travelers are encouraged to use the signed detour route around the project. The detour route around the project includes U.S. Highway 14 and S.D. Highway 34 west to S.D. Highway 25.



This construction project is designed to raise the road about two feet to help ensure that the roadway will not flood during future high-water events.