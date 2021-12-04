Parents captured after son charged in Michigan school shooting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against the Crumbleys whose 15-year-old son is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. (District Court via AP)

PONTIAC, MI (Associated Press) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody in Detroit.

A business owner located a vehicle late Friday that officials said was tied to the couple.

The Crumbleys were captured nearby and were expected to be booked into the Oakland County Jail.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley. The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 