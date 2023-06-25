RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — First-responders have recovered the body of a drowning victim in the Pactola Reservoir, south of Rapid City.

Authorities learned of the possible drowning late Saturday afternoon at the Pactola Picnic Area.

Crews, including water rescue divers, responded to the scene bringing along an underwater robot as part of their search.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department says the male victim was found near the area of the lake where he was last seen.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Sheriff Brian Mueller credits the quick recovery to the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved.