Some welcome rain fell in the Sioux Falls area overnight. Officially, .80″ has fallen at the airport, but many areas on the south side of Sioux Falls picked up less than .25″.

On the other hand, a few viewers between Baltic and Renner picked up 2″ of rain. The narrow swath of green and yellow represents the paths of the heaviest thunderstorms the past 24 hours. The band of rain expanded as it tracked east in NW IA.

Other local t-storms developed yesterday north of Rapid City.

All of the is rain is developing along the edge of the heat ridge across the mid section of the country. More rain will likely form this weekend to our south in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.

You can see that trend too on the satellite map below.

The heat is beginning to break, good news for most of us. Highs stayed in the upper 80s to lower 90s yesterday for many locations. Sioux Falls will close to 90 today, but much cooler weather is on the way.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. North winds will be increasing today, allowing for less humid air to filter into KELOLAND. We expect 50s on the maps tomorrow morning, with a refreshing Saturday forecast in the mid 70s to lower 80s across the region.

Temperatures will stay in that range to start next week for most areas, but hotter weather will start returning to the plains late next week. Dry weather will also be a big theme of the extended forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.