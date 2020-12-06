Oregon doc’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
doctor's-office-physician-office-doctor-visit_445296510621

SALEM, OR (Associated Press) – The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks. A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 