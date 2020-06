One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning west of Yankton.

Authorities say a semi-truck traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 near the intersection of 433rd Avenue collided with a van that had failed to stop at the intersections stop sign.

The 68-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 79-year-old man driving the semi-truck sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.