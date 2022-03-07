PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — HB 1278, a bill to revise the child support obligation schedule has passed through the legislature, clearing its final hurdle in the Senate on a vote of 31-4.

The purpose of the bill is to raise child-support payments in South Dakota. These would be the first changes to the payment schedule since 2016.

Only one member, Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) spoke about the bill Monday, voicing support for the measure.

Another bill, HB 1279, an act to revise certain provisions relating to child support has been amended and will need to return to the House to be approved.

HB 1279 revises, among other things, sections relating to the potential abatement of child support depending on the amount of time spent with the child/children, and unemployment.

Having cleared the legislature, HB 1278 will now go to the desk of Governor Kristi Noem.