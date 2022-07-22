Rain to start the weekend, dry and cool to finish it.

Cooler and drier air will slowly move in from the north late tonight and through the day on Saturday. The cooler air will help spark showers and storms late tonight in northeast KELOLAND.

As the air moves southeast through eastern KELOLAND, we’ll have a slow increase in our chances for rain throughout the day. In the meantime, temperatures will still warm to the 90s in central and southeast KELOLAND while northern South Dakota will have highs in the 80s.

With the thick humidity in place and the amount of energy coming in, strong to severe storms will be possible in eastern KELOLAND.

A slight risk for severe weather exists for Minnesota and Iowa tomorrow. It becomes an enhanced risk for central Minnesota and northern Iowa.



Everyone will have cooler temperatures for Sunday with some areas in the 70s.

It won’t be as hot next week as highs reach the 70s and 80s for highs. Our next chance for rain after Saturday is Tuesday.