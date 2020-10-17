One dead in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)– One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 700 block of North Elmwood, near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, late Friday night for a person who was refusing to leave. According to police, that person began shooting a gun at one of the officers who arrived on the scene. That’s when police say a second officer fired at the suspect.

Police say the suspect received a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene. The officer who was fired upon received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.