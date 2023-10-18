SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 18. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

One person died and two other adults were hurt in a home explosion near Humboldt Wednesday morning.

A man wanted for a double murder in Roanoke, Virginia was arrested in Vermillion Wednesday morning.

There was an increased police presence at Central High School in Rapid City today following a threatening social media post.

Pennington County has seen an increase in burglaries and vehicle thefts over the last few months.

It has been a noticeably chillier and dreary day across the region, with temperatures returning to where they typically are for this time of year.

One of the toughest years in the history of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa just won’t quit.

MercyOne Siouxland held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a clinic specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics care in Dakota Dunes.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.