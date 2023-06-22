SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were watching KELOLAND News at 6 on Wednesday, June 25, 2003, you saw the aftermath of what came to be known as “Tornado Tuesday.” 67 tornadoes hit South Dakota that day; Saturday is its 20th anniversary.

“We first thought about going to the basement, but we didn’t think we would make it down there, ’cause we could tell it was going to come right through here,” Rex Geyer said in 2003.

Geyer and his wife Lynette lived in the Manchester, South Dakota area in June 2003. An EF-4 tornado devastated Manchester that infamous Tuesday, but they were able to leave via car with some precious cargo.

“My wife and I are expecting twins,” Geyer said in 2003.

Lynette was on bed rest at the time, and a family heirloom along these lines was lost.

“This last weekend we went down to my father-in-law’s, and we got his cradle that he slept in when he was a baby, so it was probably about a hundred years old,” Geyer said in 2003. “Just brought it in, just had it, got it set up so we can put our children in there, and then now it’s gone.”

Lynette gave birth to twins Hayley and Heather that next month. KELOLAND News is planning to catch up in person with Lynette this coming Saturday in 2023.