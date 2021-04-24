Old SpaceX capsule delivers new crew to space station

In this image made from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is seen from the international space station, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (Associated Press) — A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida.

The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost on Saturday.

This is SpaceX’s third crew flight, but the first to use a vehicle that’s flown before. The Dragon capsule was used on SpaceX’s first crew flight nearly a year ago.

The new arrivals, representing the U.S., France and Japan, will spend six months at the space station.

They’ll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.