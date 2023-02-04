EAST PALESTINE, OH (Associated Press) – A train derailment and resulting large fire have prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line.

The Friday night derailment covered the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern says about 50 cars derailed in East Palestine as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Illinois to Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported.

An evacuation order remained in place early Saturday for people within a mile of the scene, and other residents were urged to stay inside.

There was no immediate word on what caused the derailment.