Ohio State doctor abuse case costing millions of dollars

COLUMBUS, OH (Associated Press) — Ohio State University says the investigation and related lawsuits about alleged sexual abuse decades ago by a team doctor have cost nearly $10 million so far.

It says the total was about $9.8 million as of December. That figure is likely to grow as federal lawsuits against the school over its handling of Dr. Richard Strauss remain in mediation.

About 350 men have sued Ohio State, alleging university employees failed to stop Strauss despite knowing concerns about him during his two decades there. Ohio State says it’s committed to a “monetary resolution.”

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.