SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in Southern part of the city.

The Rapid City Fire Department says it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday off of the Stonewall Overlook on Skyline drive. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke and flames.

They were able to stop the fire from spreading. Crews say the fire is suspicious and that there were reports of people using fireworks in the area before it started. The department adds that it is still dry out and one small spark can spread quickly. They also remind residents that fireworks are illegal in Rapid City.