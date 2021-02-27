Officer shot and killed outside New Orleans high school basketball game

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (Associated Press) — An officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans has been fatally shot.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters that a man tried to enter the game Friday evening and got into an altercation with a staff member.

The officer went to intervene, and the man shot him in the chest. The officer later died at a hospital.

The suspect was quickly arrested.

The basketball game was stopped and ultimately called off.

Police did not immediately name the officer or the suspect. The officer was a deputy constable with the Second City Court and a Tulane University police officer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 