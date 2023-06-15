SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 6. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

If you want to attend one of Iowa’s public universities, prepare to pay up. The Iowa Board of Regents is gearing up to raise tuition by 3.5 percent in the 2023-2024 academic year.

This afternoon is warm in eastern and central KELOLAND. The western edge of the state is chilly. There is a stronger north wind as well as rain showers helping keep the temperatures down. Eastern KELOLAND hardly has any wind and temperatures are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A 30-year-old Mission man will spend more than three years behind bars for assaulting a federal officer.

A 21-year-old Dupree man will spend three years in prison for having sexual contact with a teenager incapable of consenting.

