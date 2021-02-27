Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group

FILE—This undated file photo provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Jessica Watkins. Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both from Ohio, were arrested Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Watkins and Crowl, two self-described militia members, are facing federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. At least 10 Ohioans have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol after being identified through social media and surveillance footage to the FBI. The group includes people linked to the Oath Keepers militia group who have been indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack. (Montgomery County Jail via AP, File).

WASHINGTON, (Associated Press) — A member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with plotting with other extremists in the attack on the U.S. Capitol has disavowed the anti-government group, telling a judge she is “appalled” by her fellow Oath Keepers and “humiliated” by her arrest.

Jessica Watkins’ remarks came before the judge ordered her to remain behind bars while she awaits trial during a hearing Friday held via videoconference.

The judge said Watkins was “not just a foot soldier” but actively involved in the planning and organizing of the Jan. 6 attack.

Watkins is one of nine members and associates of the far-right militia group charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 siege.