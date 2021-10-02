NWSL commissioner resigns

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, then-U.S. Olympic Committee chief marketing officer Lisa Baird speaks about the Team USA WinterFest for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. Lisa Baird is the new commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League. The former chief of marketing for the U.S. Olympic Committee hopes she can bring the same ideas to soccer as those that ramped up Olympic endorsements. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

(Associated Press) — National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird has resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct.

Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley.

Claims by two former players of sexual coercion against Paul Riley led the Courage to fire him. FIFA’s judicial bodies have opened an investigation into the sexual harassment scandal.

FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised.